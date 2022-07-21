Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Purchases 927 Shares of Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its position in Aspen Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) by 1.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 60,786 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Aspen Technology worth $10,052,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Standard Investments LLC raised its position in Aspen Technology by 22.2% in the 4th quarter. Standard Investments LLC now owns 2,439,000 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,216,000 after buying an additional 443,000 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,775,166 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $270,180,000 after purchasing an additional 54,493 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,398,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $212,811,000 after purchasing an additional 37,172 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,161,734 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $176,817,000 after purchasing an additional 148,910 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Aspen Technology by 296.1% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,058,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $161,094,000 after purchasing an additional 791,211 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.49% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Aspen Technology

In related news, Director Jr. Robert M. Whelan sold 4,010 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total transaction of $637,870.70. Following the sale, the director now owns 12,865 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,046,435.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Aspen Technology Trading Up 0.9 %

AZPN has been the subject of several research reports. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com raised shares of Aspen Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. TheStreet lowered shares of Aspen Technology from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $175.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Aspen Technology from $159.00 to $189.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $193.33.

AZPN stock opened at $180.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 4.07 and a quick ratio of 4.07. The company has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.02, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.21. Aspen Technology, Inc. has a 1-year low of $122.29 and a 1-year high of $210.60. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $188.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $164.65.

Aspen Technology (NASDAQ:AZPN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The technology company reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $187.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $190.61 million. Aspen Technology had a return on equity of 40.86% and a net margin of 39.22%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Aspen Technology, Inc. will post 5.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Aspen Technology

(Get Rating)

Aspen Technology, Inc provides enterprise asset performance management, asset performance monitoring, and asset optimization solutions worldwide. The company's solutions address complex environments where it is critical to optimize the asset design, operation, and maintenance lifecycle. It serves bulk chemicals, consumer packaged goods, downstream, food and beverage, metals and mining, midstream and LNG, pharmaceuticals, polymers, pulp and paper, specialty chemicals, transportation, upstream, and water and wastewater industries; power generation, transmission, and distribution industries; and engineering, procurement, and construction industries.

