Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Reduces Stock Position in Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lowered its position in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY – Get Rating) by 22.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 159,722 shares of the company’s stock after selling 46,422 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.28% of Skyline Champion worth $8,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. AE Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $696,000. Strs Ohio lifted its position in shares of Skyline Champion by 286.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 87,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,926,000 after purchasing an additional 65,000 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $840,000. National Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $480,000. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion in the 4th quarter worth about $1,701,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.48% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:SKY opened at $59.05 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $3.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.64 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 2.23. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $43.04 and a fifty-two week high of $85.92. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $51.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.18.

Skyline Champion ( NYSE:SKY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.99 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $638.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $561.80 million. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 11.24% and a return on equity of 35.01%. Skyline Champion’s revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.61 EPS. Analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKY has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Skyline Champion in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $71.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $87.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $80.00 to $71.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $68.00.

In other news, Director Erin Mulligan Nelson sold 6,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.83, for a total transaction of $343,817.64. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $92,452.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 7.10% of the company’s stock.

Skyline Champion Corporation produces and sells factory-built housing in North America. The company offers manufactured and modular homes, park models RVs, accessory dwelling units, and modular buildings for the multi-family and hospitality sectors. It builds homes under the Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Genesis Homes, Athens Park Models, Dutch Housing, Atlantic Homes, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, ScotBilt Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, and Titan Homes brands in the United States; and Moduline and SRI Homes brand names in western Canada.

