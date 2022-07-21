Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 1,889 Shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 186,123 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 1,889 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.17% of Glacier Bancorp worth $9,358,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GBCI. Covestor Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the first quarter valued at $70,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. Finally, First Interstate Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at $236,000. Institutional investors own 68.64% of the company’s stock.

GBCI stock opened at $49.59 on Thursday. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.43 and a fifty-two week high of $60.69. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The company has a market cap of $5.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44 and a beta of 0.83.

Glacier Bancorp ( NASDAQ:GBCI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by ($0.02). Glacier Bancorp had a net margin of 32.03% and a return on equity of 10.02%. The firm had revenue of $219.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $220.66 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Glacier Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 12th will be issued a $0.33 dividend. This is an increase from Glacier Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 11th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.66%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.44%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Glacier Bancorp from $54.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. StockNews.com cut Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 28th.

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. It offers non-interest bearing deposit and interest bearing deposit accounts, such as negotiable order of withdrawal and demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, fixed rate certificates of deposit, negotiated-rate jumbo certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

