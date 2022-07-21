Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 2,002 Shares of ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in ICF International, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICFI – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,099 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,002 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.53% of ICF International worth $9,329,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in ICF International during the first quarter valued at about $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at about $65,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new stake in ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at about $92,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in ICF International during the fourth quarter valued at about $216,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in ICF International during the first quarter valued at about $377,000. 91.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get ICF International alerts:

ICF International Stock Up 0.1 %

NASDAQ ICFI opened at $91.90 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.32. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $95.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $95.23. ICF International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $84.68 and a twelve month high of $108.23. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.77 and a beta of 0.68.

ICF International Announces Dividend

ICF International ( NASDAQ:ICFI Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.20. ICF International had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 12.05%. The business had revenue of $413.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $401.66 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.13 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that ICF International, Inc. will post 5.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. ICF International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.09%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ICFI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of ICF International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 5th. Barrington Research upped their price target on shares of ICF International from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, June 13th.

About ICF International

(Get Rating)

ICF International, Inc provides management, marketing, technology, and policy consulting and implementation services to government and commercial clients in the United States and internationally. It researches critical policy, industry, stakeholder issues, trends, and behaviors; measures and evaluates results and their impact; and provides strategic planning and advisory services to its clients on how to navigate societal, market, business, communication, and technology challenges.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for ICF International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ICF International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.