Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Sells 628 Shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 148,737 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 628 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.43% of Banner worth $8,706,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. CWM LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 116.7% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 505 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 18,503 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,122,000 after buying an additional 501 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in shares of Banner by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 22,603 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,371,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Banner in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on BANR shares. Janney Montgomery Scott raised shares of Banner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $68.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. Stephens raised shares of Banner from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $66.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Banner in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on shares of Banner from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Banner presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.00.

Shares of Banner stock opened at $59.87 on Thursday. Banner Co. has a 52-week low of $50.02 and a 52-week high of $66.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.49 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a fifty day moving average of $56.55 and a 200-day moving average of $56.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The financial services provider reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $138.08 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.20 million. Banner had a net margin of 32.46% and a return on equity of 12.47%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.33 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Banner Co. will post 5.34 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Roberto R. Herencia purchased 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $54.73 per share, with a total value of $98,514.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 8,628 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $472,210.44. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank that provide commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities in the United States. It accepts various deposit instruments, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

