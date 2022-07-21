Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Trims Holdings in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its stake in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) by 20.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 171,371 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 45,040 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned about 0.34% of Renewable Energy Group worth $10,394,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. City State Bank bought a new position in shares of Renewable Energy Group during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 433.3% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,040 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group in the 4th quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,021 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Renewable Energy Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Tuesday. They set a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.42.

Renewable Energy Group Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ REGI opened at $61.50 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a PE ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a 50-day moving average of $61.42 and a 200 day moving average of $55.42. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $32.54 and a 12-month high of $70.79.

Renewable Energy Group (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). The business had revenue of $936.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $722.57 million. Renewable Energy Group had a return on equity of 11.00% and a net margin of 5.12%. Renewable Energy Group’s quarterly revenue was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Renewable Energy Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding REGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Renewable Energy Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renewable Energy Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.