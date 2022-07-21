Next Capital Management LLC Buys 4,928 Shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Next Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 144.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,342 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,928 shares during the period. Next Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. PYA Waltman Capital LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Rinkey Investments acquired a new position in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. increased its position in Pfizer by 108.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Pfizer during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at Pfizer

In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Pfizer news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $1,645,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,907,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock valued at $2,075,003 over the last quarter. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Stock Performance

Shares of PFE stock opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50 day moving average is $51.39 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $40.51 and a 12-month high of $61.71.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.73 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Pfizer’s payout ratio is currently 36.70%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have weighed in on PFE. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Pfizer from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. SVB Leerink began coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 price target on Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

About Pfizer

(Get Rating)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.