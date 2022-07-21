NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) Shares Purchased by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) by 5,107.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 408,700 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 400,852 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.61% of NextGen Healthcare worth $8,546,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $3,722,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NextGen Healthcare in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 14.9% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 350,084 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,320,000 after purchasing an additional 45,466 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 49,112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Meritage Portfolio Management lifted its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 18,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,943 shares in the last quarter. 71.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on NXGN shares. Guggenheim upgraded shares of NextGen Healthcare from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, May 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextGen Healthcare in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, NextGen Healthcare presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $22.40.

In related news, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $60,865.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,142.37. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In related news, CTO David A. Metcalfe sold 33,838 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $676,760.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 155,013 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,100,260. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Craig A. Barbarosh sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.39, for a total transaction of $60,865.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 64,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,116,142.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 78,176 shares of company stock valued at $1,548,237. 18.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NXGN stock opened at $18.00 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 600.20 and a beta of 1.14. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $13.64 and a 1-year high of $21.87. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $17.86 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.97.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.10. The business had revenue of $151.26 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.07 million. NextGen Healthcare had a net margin of 0.27% and a return on equity of 10.11%. The company’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc provides healthcare technology solutions in the United States. The company offers clinical care solutions, including NextGen Enterprise EHR; financial solutions, such as NextGen Enterprise PM; patient engagement solutions comprising NextGen Virtual Visits; integrated clinical care and financial solutions consisting of NextGen Office; interoperability solutions that include NextGen Share and Mirth Connect; data and analytics solutions, which comprise NextGen Health Data Hub; and value based care solutions, including NextGen Population Health Solutions.

