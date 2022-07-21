Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC) Shares Sold by Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC trimmed its position in shares of Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,199 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 1,085 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Norfolk Southern were worth $5,191,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Veriti Management LLC grew its holdings in Norfolk Southern by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 4,138 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,180,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares in the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $410,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 16,718,778 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $4,977,349,000 after buying an additional 1,148,493 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of Norfolk Southern by 44.1% in the 1st quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 6,590 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,880,000 after buying an additional 2,018 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Norfolk Southern in the 1st quarter worth about $755,000. 73.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Alan H. Shaw sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.84, for a total transaction of $241,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 34,255 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,284,229.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $305.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $278.00 to $266.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Norfolk Southern in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Norfolk Southern from $300.00 to $255.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Norfolk Southern from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $306.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Norfolk Southern has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $283.17.

Shares of NSC opened at $237.87 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $232.22 and its 200-day moving average is $257.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Norfolk Southern Co. has a 12-month low of $217.00 and a 12-month high of $299.20.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The railroad operator reported $2.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.91 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.83 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 26.58% and a return on equity of 21.95%. The business’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.66 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 13.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Norfolk Southern declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 29th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the railroad operator to repurchase up to 14.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 6th were given a $1.24 dividend. This represents a $4.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 5th. Norfolk Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 40.03%.

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, scrap paper, beverages, canned goods, and consumer products; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, and sand; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

