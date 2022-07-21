Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) Shares Sold by Mutual of America Capital Management LLC

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC cut its position in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) by 13.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,353 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 3,081 shares during the quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $8,655,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 66 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the last quarter. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 261.9% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 76 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Northrop Grumman during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. 84.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NOC opened at $456.07 on Thursday.

Shares of NOC opened at $456.07 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $70.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.66. Northrop Grumman Co. has a one year low of $344.89 and a one year high of $492.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.31. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $464.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.20.

Northrop Grumman Increases Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.95 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.89 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 32.82% and a net margin of 16.33%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $6.57 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 24.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This is an increase from Northrop Grumman’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.57. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.07%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NOC. Cowen set a $510.00 target price on Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday. UBS Group increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $410.00 to $450.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Seaport Res Ptn reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Northrop Grumman from $521.00 to $530.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $452.80.

Northrop Grumman Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

