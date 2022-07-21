Northwest Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,859 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Northwest Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 39.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,909 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 1,859 shares during the quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of DIS. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth about $1,548,000. Allen Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 271.7% in the 4th quarter. Allen Capital Group LLC now owns 50,599 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $7,837,000 after acquiring an additional 36,985 shares in the last quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 15,538 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,407,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC raised its position in shares of Walt Disney by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Pinkerton Retirement Specialists LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,608,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. grew its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Ramsay Stattman Vela & Price Inc. now owns 68,876 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $10,668,000 after buying an additional 2,500 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Walt Disney stock opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 1-year low of $90.23 and a 1-year high of $187.58. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 1.01.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on DIS. KGI Securities began coverage on Walt Disney in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $145.00 target price for the company. Citigroup cut their price target on Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $229.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

