Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) Shares Sold by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC lowered its stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) by 2.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 75,065 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,520 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Novartis were worth $6,587,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FRG Family Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Novartis in the 4th quarter worth about $899,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 54,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,754,000 after buying an additional 4,162 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its stake in Novartis by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 6,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 643 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Novartis by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 5,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd boosted its stake in Novartis by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Davy Global Fund Management Ltd now owns 14,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after buying an additional 1,337 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

NVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. UBS Group raised their price target on Novartis from CHF 85 to CHF 88 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 75 in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Novartis from CHF 80 to CHF 81 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. upgraded Novartis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Novartis in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $87.33.

Novartis Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of NVS stock opened at $84.22 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.25. Novartis AG has a 1 year low of $79.09 and a 1 year high of $95.17. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $85.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $86.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.35 billion, a PE ratio of 8.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.53.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 18th. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $12.78 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.78 billion. Novartis had a return on equity of 21.96% and a net margin of 44.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Novartis AG will post 6.06 EPS for the current year.

Novartis Company Profile



Novartis AG researches, develops, manufactures, and markets healthcare products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Innovative Medicines and Sandoz. The Innovative Medicines segment offers prescription medicines for patients and healthcare providers. It also provides ophthalmology, neuroscience, immunology, hepatology, dermatology, respiratory, cardiovascular, renal, and metabolism medicine products.

