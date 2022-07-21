NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) is Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ 7th Largest Position

Arkadios Wealth Advisors cut its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,595 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 143 shares during the period. NVIDIA makes up about 1.2% of Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $9,167,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Emerson Wealth LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the first quarter worth $27,000. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Claremont Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, IFS Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $178.07 on Thursday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $167.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $213.64. The firm has a market cap of $445.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $140.55 and a 1 year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. Analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on NVDA. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Atlantic Securities reduced their price objective on NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $280.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Cowen reduced their price objective on NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $254.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 over the last quarter. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About NVIDIA

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.