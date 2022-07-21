NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Sold by Capital Investment Counsel Inc

Capital Investment Counsel Inc decreased its position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 62,372 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 6,420 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 3.5% of Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Capital Investment Counsel Inc’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $17,019,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orgel Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $266,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 26,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after buying an additional 401 shares during the period. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total transaction of $17,991,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524 in the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVIDIA Stock Performance

Several equities analysts have recently commented on NVDA shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $350.00 to $265.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $254.38.

NVDA opened at $178.07 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $140.55 and a 1-year high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 5.32 and a quick ratio of 4.75. The firm has a market cap of $445.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $167.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.