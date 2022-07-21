Patten & Patten Inc. TN Acquires 3,175 Shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN boosted its position in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 6.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 52,721 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,175 shares during the quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $7,231,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DIS. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walt Disney in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 94.7% in the 4th quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 220 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 46.0% in the 4th quarter. Advanced Research Investment Solutions LLC now owns 238 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 2,933.3% in the 4th quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 38.7% in the 1st quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 330 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.17% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:DIS opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The Walt Disney Company has a 52-week low of $90.23 and a 52-week high of $187.58. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $100.20 and a 200 day moving average of $124.77. The firm has a market capitalization of $188.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.06.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 6.87% and a net margin of 3.46%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.79 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on DIS shares. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Walt Disney from $165.00 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 7th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $140.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $162.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

