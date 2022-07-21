Patten & Patten Inc. TN Has $3.42 Million Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 12,515 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 715 shares during the period. Patten & Patten Inc. TN’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,415,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 177,839,722 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $52,304,441,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591,440 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NVIDIA by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 41,888,133 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $12,287,340,000 after purchasing an additional 1,505,461 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 28,364,911 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $8,342,404,000 after purchasing an additional 88,332 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in NVIDIA during the fourth quarter worth $6,279,217,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in NVIDIA by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 12,026,064 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,536,987,000 after purchasing an additional 304,829 shares during the period. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524 in the last ninety days. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA Price Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $178.07 on Thursday. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $167.15 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.74, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.78 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 earnings per share for the current year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 4.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NVDA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $260.00 to $220.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $345.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $370.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.38.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

