PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Bought by Integrated Advisors Network LLC

Integrated Advisors Network LLC raised its stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 60.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,740 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 4,435 shares during the period. Integrated Advisors Network LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $1,358,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in PayPal by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Lineweaver Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,611 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,246,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. First Bank & Trust lifted its stake in PayPal by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 7,151 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in PayPal by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. 1900 Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,854 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its position in PayPal by 13.5% during the fourth quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 690 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $130,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $148,000 after acquiring an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.90% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL opened at $80.24 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $77.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $106.38. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $67.58 and a fifty-two week high of $310.16. The firm has a market cap of $92.92 billion, a PE ratio of 26.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Activity

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.04). PayPal had a return on equity of 17.90% and a net margin of 13.87%. The company had revenue of $6.48 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, for a total transaction of $96,943.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $461,360.55. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Enrique Lores purchased 1,100 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $88.13 per share, with a total value of $96,943.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $461,360.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,403,500.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on PayPal from $115.00 to $97.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. StockNews.com lowered shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of PayPal from $125.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on PayPal from $108.00 to $98.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their price objective on PayPal from $175.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and twenty-nine have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.90.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

