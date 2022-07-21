Personal CFO Solutions LLC Acquires 120 Shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,329 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $233,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Sun Communities in the first quarter worth $28,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its position in Sun Communities by 658.3% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 273 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its holdings in shares of Sun Communities by 56.5% during the 4th quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 288 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Sun Communities news, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director Clunet R. Lewis sold 4,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.39, for a total transaction of $674,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 26,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,049,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO John Bandini Mclaren sold 11,500 shares of Sun Communities stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.27, for a total value of $2,073,105.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 148,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,804,526.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Sun Communities Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of SUI stock opened at $156.99 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.64, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.62. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $148.64 and a 12-month high of $211.79. The company has a quick ratio of 3.40, a current ratio of 3.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $159.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $175.27.

Sun Communities (NYSE:SUI – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.07 by ($0.06). Sun Communities had a return on equity of 5.09% and a net margin of 14.97%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.26 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 7.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.24%. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio is 113.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently weighed in on SUI. Evercore ISI set a $194.00 target price on Sun Communities in a research report on Monday, June 20th. Truist Financial began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $185.00 target price for the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $210.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Sun Communities from $202.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Sun Communities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.25.

Sun Communities Profile

Sun Communities, Inc is a REIT that, as of March 31, 2022, owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 603 developed MH, RV and marina properties comprising nearly 159,300 developed sites and over 45,700 wet slips and dry storage spaces in 39 states, Canada, Puerto Rico and the UK.

