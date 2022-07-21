Personal CFO Solutions LLC Boosts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its holdings in T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) by 34.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,747 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $264,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in T. Rowe Price Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Rise Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group by 645.8% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 179 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 155 shares during the period. 71.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TROW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on T. Rowe Price Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $156.00 price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report on Monday, April 11th. TheStreet downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $126.00 to $118.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on T. Rowe Price Group from $117.00 to $94.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, T. Rowe Price Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $132.50.

T. Rowe Price Group Trading Up 1.7 %

TROW opened at $121.10 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $27.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.33. T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $104.72 and a 12 month high of $224.55. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $118.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.28.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The asset manager reported $2.62 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76 by ($0.14). T. Rowe Price Group had a return on equity of 33.38% and a net margin of 37.64%. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.01 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. will post 9.27 EPS for the current year.

T. Rowe Price Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 14th. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.83%.

Insider Transactions at T. Rowe Price Group

In other news, insider Jessica M. Hiebler sold 730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $91,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,636,125. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

(Get Rating)

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

