Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 146 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,569 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $235,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CBRE. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its position in CBRE Group by 65.4% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new stake in CBRE Group during the first quarter valued at $31,000. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of CBRE Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of CBRE Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.30% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CBRE Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $111.00 price target on the stock. Evercore ISI set a $94.00 price target on shares of CBRE Group in a research report on Monday, June 20th. StockNews.com downgraded CBRE Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on CBRE Group from $126.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.40.

CBRE Group Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of CBRE Group stock opened at $80.20 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $76.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $87.77. The stock has a market cap of $26.21 billion, a PE ratio of 13.88 and a beta of 1.36. CBRE Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.68 and a 12-month high of $111.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.29. CBRE Group had a net margin of 6.74% and a return on equity of 25.00%. The company had revenue of $7.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.55 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Daniel G. Queenan sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.16, for a total value of $415,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 188,841 shares in the company, valued at $15,704,017.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

About CBRE Group

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Advisory Services, Global Workplace Solutions, and Real Estate Investments segments. The Advisory Services segment provides strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing; property sales and mortgage services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; property and project management services, including construction management, marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

