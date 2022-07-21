Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 272 Shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC increased its stake in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) by 5.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,850 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 272 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Winch Advisory Services LLC increased its stake in shares of TJX Companies by 413.3% during the fourth quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 385 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 310 shares during the period. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in TJX Companies during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies acquired a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.45% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on TJX Companies from $78.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. TheStreet cut TJX Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. StockNews.com upgraded TJX Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut TJX Companies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TJX Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $77.79.

Insider Buying and Selling

TJX Companies Stock Performance

In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,821,274.96. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other TJX Companies news, EVP Kenneth Canestrari sold 35,827 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.04, for a total transaction of $2,186,880.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 160,899 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,821,274.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, EVP Richard Sherr sold 46,997 shares of TJX Companies stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.25, for a total value of $2,925,563.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 104,127 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,481,905.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 112,824 shares of company stock valued at $6,973,343 over the last ninety days. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX stock opened at $63.04 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $63.31. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.69 and a 12 month high of $77.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92, a PEG ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.91.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $11.41 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.58 billion. TJX Companies had a net margin of 6.69% and a return on equity of 61.28%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current year.

TJX Companies Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.295 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.87%. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 42.91%.

TJX Companies Profile

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

Further Reading

