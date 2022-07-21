Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys 360 Shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in shares of Encompass Health Co. (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) by 9.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,282 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 360 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Encompass Health were worth $304,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new position in Encompass Health in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Encompass Health by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 499 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its stake in Encompass Health by 103.1% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in Encompass Health during the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of Encompass Health by 83.1% in the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. TheStreet downgraded Encompass Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Encompass Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on shares of Encompass Health from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Finally, Truist Financial decreased their price objective on shares of Encompass Health from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Encompass Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $79.56.

In other Encompass Health news, Director Kevin J. O’connor purchased 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $66.48 per share, with a total value of $66,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,436 shares in the company, valued at approximately $228,425.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EHC stock opened at $49.19 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32. The firm has a market cap of $4.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.58, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50 day moving average of $57.15 and a 200-day moving average of $63.70. Encompass Health Co. has a 12-month low of $44.33 and a 12-month high of $85.75.

Encompass Health (NYSE:EHC – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. Encompass Health had a return on equity of 17.99% and a net margin of 7.51%. Encompass Health’s revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Encompass Health Co. will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th were issued a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.28%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 12th. Encompass Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.64%.

Encompass Health Corporation provides facility-based and home-based post-acute healthcare services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Inpatient Rehabilitation, and Home Health and Hospice. The Inpatient Rehabilitation segment provides specialized rehabilitative treatment on an inpatient and outpatient basis to patients who are recovering from conditions, such as stroke and other neurological disorders, cardiac and pulmonary conditions, brain and spinal cord injuries, complex orthopedic conditions, and amputations.

