Personal CFO Solutions LLC Buys New Stake in Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of Shell plc (NYSE:SHEL – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 5,102 shares of the energy company’s stock, valued at approximately $280,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kozak & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell in the fourth quarter valued at about $569,000. Park National Corp OH acquired a new stake in Shell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,721,000. Private Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Shell during the 1st quarter worth approximately $316,000. Confluence Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Shell during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $905,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Shell during the first quarter worth $424,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 11.72% of the company’s stock.

Shell Stock Down 0.5 %

SHEL opened at $49.30 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $54.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $53.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $188.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 0.70. Shell plc has a fifty-two week low of $44.90 and a fifty-two week high of $61.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.34.

Shell Increases Dividend

Shell ( NYSE:SHEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The energy company reported $2.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.12 by $0.26. Shell had a return on equity of 14.54% and a net margin of 7.27%. The firm had revenue of $83.16 billion during the quarter. On average, research analysts expect that Shell plc will post 10.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. This is a positive change from Shell’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. Shell’s payout ratio is presently 35.84%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SHEL has been the topic of several research reports. ING Group upgraded Shell from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Shell from GBX 2,551 ($30.50) to GBX 2,779 ($33.22) in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Shell from GBX 2,570 ($30.72) to GBX 2,860 ($34.19) in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Shell from GBX 2,850 ($34.07) to GBX 3,000 ($35.86) in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Shell in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,743.63.

About Shell

Shell plc operates as an energy and petrochemical company Europe, Asia, Oceania, Africa, the United States, and Rest of the Americas. The company operates through Integrated Gas, Upstream, Marketing, Chemicals and Products, and Renewables and Energy Solutions segments. It explores for and extracts crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids; markets and transports oil and gas; produces gas-to-liquids fuels and other products; and operates upstream and midstream infrastructure necessary to deliver gas to market.

