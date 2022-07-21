Personal CFO Solutions LLC Grows Holdings in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 240 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 89.0% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 310 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, West Oak Capital LLC grew its position in Power Integrations by 55.6% in the 1st quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 350 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. 98.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Power Integrations Price Performance

Shares of POWI opened at $80.14 on Thursday. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 1-year low of $67.26 and a 1-year high of $110.66. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $77.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.20.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Power Integrations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.71%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

POWI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Susquehanna reissued a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a report on Friday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research note on Friday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.80.

Insider Activity

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $517,125.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,176. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Power Integrations news, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of Power Integrations stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total transaction of $517,125.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,176. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $962,333 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

Further Reading

