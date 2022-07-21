Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $288,000 Position in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,559 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 165 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BC. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in Brunswick by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,400,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,788,000 after acquiring an additional 278,153 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Brunswick by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,068,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $208,357,000 after purchasing an additional 39,218 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Brunswick by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,000,446 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,505,000 after purchasing an additional 507,894 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Brunswick by 19.9% during the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,628,352 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,024,000 after buying an additional 270,699 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TimesSquare Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Brunswick by 6.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,458,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $146,925,000 after buying an additional 84,000 shares during the last quarter. 92.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Brunswick Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE BC opened at $74.97 on Thursday. Brunswick Co. has a twelve month low of $61.89 and a twelve month high of $108.51. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.77 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The company’s fifty day moving average is $70.39 and its 200-day moving average is $81.68.

Brunswick Dividend Announcement

Brunswick ( NYSE:BC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.20. Brunswick had a return on equity of 35.51% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Brunswick Co. will post 10.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. Brunswick’s payout ratio is 19.04%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on BC. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. KeyCorp set a $85.00 price objective on Brunswick in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of Brunswick from $123.00 to $115.00 in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Brunswick from $121.00 to $123.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, MKM Partners initiated coverage on shares of Brunswick in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $96.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.00.

Brunswick Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

Recommended Stories

