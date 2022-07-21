Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $289,000 Position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its position in Power Integrations, Inc. (NASDAQ:POWI – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,115 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 240 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Power Integrations were worth $289,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new stake in shares of Power Integrations in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,339,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Power Integrations by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 64,620 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $6,000,000 after buying an additional 10,359 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in Power Integrations during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Power Integrations by 19.0% during the 4th quarter. Liontrust Investment Partners LLP now owns 25,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,322,000 after buying an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cim LLC grew its holdings in shares of Power Integrations by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Cim LLC now owns 2,683 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $207,000 after acquiring an additional 241 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.12% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Stock Up 2.5 %

Power Integrations stock opened at $80.14 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.67 billion, a PE ratio of 28.62 and a beta of 1.04. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.99 and its 200 day moving average is $83.20. Power Integrations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $67.26 and a 12-month high of $110.66.

Power Integrations Dividend Announcement

Power Integrations ( NASDAQ:POWI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $182.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.20 million. Power Integrations had a return on equity of 19.88% and a net margin of 24.01%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.66 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Power Integrations, Inc. will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.90%. Power Integrations’s payout ratio is 25.71%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

POWI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Power Integrations from $90.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com raised shares of Power Integrations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Susquehanna reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $105.00 price target on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 price objective on shares of Power Integrations in a research report on Friday, April 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Power Integrations presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $103.80.

Insider Buying and Selling at Power Integrations

In related news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $517,125.12. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,392,176. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, VP David Mh Matthews sold 6,168 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.84, for a total value of $517,125.12. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 112,025 shares in the company, valued at $9,392,176. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Yang Chiah Yee sold 1,369 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.00, for a total value of $105,413.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 25,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,986,369. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 11,521 shares of company stock valued at $962,333. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Power Integrations Profile

Power Integrations, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets analog and mixed-signal integrated circuits (ICs), and other electronic components and circuitry used in high-voltage power conversion worldwide. The company provides a range of alternating current to direct current power conversion products that address power supply ranging from less than one watt of output to approximately 500 watts of output for mobile-device chargers, consumer appliances, utility meters, LCD monitors, main and standby power supplies for desktop computers and TVs, LED lighting, and various other consumer and industrial applications, as well as power conversion in high-power applications comprising industrial motors, solar and wind-power systems, electric vehicles, and high-voltage DC transmission systems.

