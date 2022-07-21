Personal CFO Solutions LLC Has $306,000 Stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) by 8.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,414 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after buying an additional 253 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CTSH. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,007 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions during the fourth quarter worth approximately $600,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. increased its holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 86,746 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $7,695,000 after purchasing an additional 1,909 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV lifted its stake in Cognizant Technology Solutions by 80.0% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 106,535 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock valued at $9,452,000 after buying an additional 47,359 shares during the period. Finally, Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total transaction of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Michael Patsalos-Fox sold 5,687 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.40, for a total transaction of $423,112.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 57,534 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,529.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Andrew J. Stafford sold 5,867 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.24, for a total value of $453,167.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,872 shares in the company, valued at $453,553.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Stock Performance

Shares of CTSH stock opened at $68.12 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.22 and a quick ratio of 2.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.71 and a 200-day moving average of $80.67. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a one year low of $63.26 and a one year high of $93.47. The company has a market cap of $35.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.10.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The information technology service provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.04. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 19.07%. The firm had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cognizant Technology Solutions Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s payout ratio is 25.90%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. StockNews.com lowered Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $94.00 to $84.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $97.00 to $82.00 in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Cowen cut their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $98.00 to $95.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cognizant Technology Solutions has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.43.

About Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation, a professional services company, provides consulting and technology, and outsourcing services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media and Technology.

