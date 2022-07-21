Personal CFO Solutions LLC Increases Stock Holdings in The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its holdings in shares of The Walt Disney Company (NYSE:DIS – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,802 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after buying an additional 181 shares during the period. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $522,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of DIS. Geneva Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Walt Disney by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Geneva Capital Management LLC now owns 16,135 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $2,213,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 92,188 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $12,645,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of Walt Disney by 10.3% during the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 40,373 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock worth $5,538,000 after purchasing an additional 3,767 shares during the last quarter. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $545,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in shares of Walt Disney by 20.1% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 42,289 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $5,801,000 after buying an additional 7,082 shares during the period. 64.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE DIS opened at $103.35 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $100.20 and its 200-day moving average price is $124.77. The stock has a market cap of $188.16 billion, a PE ratio of 71.28, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.24. The Walt Disney Company has a 12 month low of $90.23 and a 12 month high of $187.58.

Walt Disney ( NYSE:DIS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The entertainment giant reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by ($0.12). Walt Disney had a net margin of 3.46% and a return on equity of 6.87%. The firm had revenue of $19.25 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The Walt Disney Company will post 3.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently commented on DIS. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Walt Disney from $182.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $210.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Daiwa Capital Markets dropped their target price on Walt Disney from $201.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Walt Disney from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research reduced their price objective on Walt Disney from $211.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $162.36.

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Disney Media and Entertainment Distribution; and Disney Parks, Experiences and Products. The company engages in the film and episodic television content production and distribution activities, as well as operates television broadcast networks under the ABC, Disney, ESPN, Freeform, FX, Fox, National Geographic, and Star brands; and studios that produces motion pictures under the Walt Disney Pictures, Twentieth Century Studios, Marvel, Lucasfilm, Pixar, and Searchlight Pictures banners.

