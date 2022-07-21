Personal CFO Solutions LLC Sells 342 Shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC reduced its position in shares of DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (NYSE:DD – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 342 shares during the quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC’s holdings in DuPont de Nemours were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kwmg LLC raised its stake in DuPont de Nemours by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 47,225 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,034 shares during the period. Equitable Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of DuPont de Nemours in the fourth quarter valued at about $599,000. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DuPont de Nemours by 40.5% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 8,479 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 2,446 shares during the period. Cinctive Capital Management LP acquired a new position in DuPont de Nemours in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,497,000. Finally, Spinnaker Trust raised its holdings in DuPont de Nemours by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 11,561 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $850,000 after acquiring an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

DuPont de Nemours Stock Performance

NYSE DD opened at $57.11 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $69.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.10, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a current ratio of 2.82, a quick ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. DuPont de Nemours, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.56 and a 1 year high of $85.16.

DuPont de Nemours Dividend Announcement

DuPont de Nemours ( NYSE:DD Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.15. DuPont de Nemours had a return on equity of 7.88% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.91 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 17.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that DuPont de Nemours, Inc. will post 3.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. DuPont de Nemours’s payout ratio is 44.15%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

DD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on DuPont de Nemours from $83.00 to $72.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group set a $81.00 price target on DuPont de Nemours in a research note on Tuesday. Jefferies Financial Group cut DuPont de Nemours from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $92.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of DuPont de Nemours from $96.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $84.13.

DuPont de Nemours Company Profile

DuPont de Nemours, Inc provides technology-based materials and solutions in the United States, Canada, the Asia Pacific, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. It operates through three segments: Electronics & Industrial, Mobility & Materials, and Water & Protection. The Electronics & Industrial segment supplies materials and printing systems to the advanced printing industry; and materials and solutions for the fabrication of semiconductors and integrated circuits addressing front-end and back-end of the manufacturing process.

