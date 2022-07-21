Personal CFO Solutions LLC Takes Position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Personal CFO Solutions LLC bought a new position in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,130 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.
Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Bell Investment Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of Global Payments by 128.6% in the 4th quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc now owns 192 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in Global Payments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its position in Global Payments by 99.1% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 225 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC grew its stake in shares of Global Payments by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 252 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 180 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global Payments during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.53% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling
In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total transaction of $2,114,385.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.19% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Global Payments Price Performance
Global Payments (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The business services provider reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Global Payments had a net margin of 11.66% and a return on equity of 8.79%. The business’s revenue was up 8.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.72 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Global Payments Inc. will post 9.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Global Payments Announces Dividend
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 9th. Global Payments’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.65%.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on GPN shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Global Payments from $192.00 to $144.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $182.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Payments in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Global Payments in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 price target on the stock. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $178.43.
About Global Payments
Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.
