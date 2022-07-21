Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Acquired by Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.

Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 42.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 4,296 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of PFE. MBL Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at $564,000. Spinnaker Trust boosted its holdings in Pfizer by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 50,616 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,620,000 after purchasing an additional 641 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its holdings in Pfizer by 0.4% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,922,950 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $99,560,000 after acquiring an additional 8,150 shares during the period. Crumly & Associates Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pfizer by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Crumly & Associates Inc. now owns 19,468 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,008,000 after acquiring an additional 471 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of Pfizer by 3.3% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 103,286 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,347,000 after buying an additional 3,268 shares in the last quarter. 66.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:PFE opened at $50.82 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $285.15 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a P/E/G ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.39. Pfizer Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $40.51 and a fifty-two week high of $61.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.50.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by ($0.04). Pfizer had a return on equity of 38.29% and a net margin of 26.97%. The firm had revenue of $25.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $24.73 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.70%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on PFE. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $51.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $57.00 target price on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $50.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays set a $52.00 price target on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on Pfizer from $46.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

In other news, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 4,218 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.96, for a total value of $227,603.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $585,250.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP William R. Carapezzi, Jr. sold 32,908 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $1,645,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 38,146 shares in the company, valued at $1,907,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,126 shares of company stock worth $2,075,003 over the last three months. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

