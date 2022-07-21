Phoenix Wealth Advisors Sells 2,042 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Phoenix Wealth Advisors trimmed its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 48.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 2,042 shares during the quarter. Phoenix Wealth Advisors’ holdings in NVIDIA were worth $521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NVDA. Orgel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the 4th quarter worth about $266,000. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. now owns 26,658 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,840,000 after buying an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC grew its position in NVIDIA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Hixon Zuercher LLC now owns 38,244 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $11,248,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. LCM Capital Management Inc now owns 4,337 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,276,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Secure Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 269.5% in the 4th quarter. Secure Asset Management LLC now owns 11,573 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 8,441 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

In related news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total transaction of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 23,644 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.23, for a total value of $4,450,510.12. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 186,476 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,100,377.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 139,694 shares of company stock worth $22,850,524. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NVIDIA Stock Up 4.8 %

A number of equities analysts recently commented on NVDA shares. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Citigroup lowered their target price on NVIDIA from $315.00 to $285.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price target on NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on NVIDIA from $217.00 to $182.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $165.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $254.38.

Shares of NVIDIA stock opened at $178.07 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $167.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $213.64. NVIDIA Co. has a 52-week low of $140.55 and a 52-week high of $346.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $445.18 billion, a PE ratio of 47.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.64.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 43.81% and a net margin of 32.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.29%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.