Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Boosts Position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its position in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,544 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 86 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $895,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in JKHY. Concord Wealth Partners increased its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 2,250.0% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 141 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Bivin & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Jack Henry & Associates in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.58% of the company’s stock.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

JKHY has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Morgan Stanley began coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Jack Henry & Associates presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $185.11.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Up 0.2 %

JKHY opened at $194.83 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $182.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $181.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 0.58. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a twelve month low of $147.50 and a twelve month high of $205.37.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The technology company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.10. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 27.04% and a net margin of 18.81%. The firm had revenue of $478.30 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $475.52 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 26th. Jack Henry & Associates’s payout ratio is 40.16%.

About Jack Henry & Associates

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.