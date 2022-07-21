Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Buys 879 Shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its stake in shares of SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:JNK – Get Rating) by 28.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Choate Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $38,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 512.9% during the fourth quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 429 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF by 390.4% during the first quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC now owns 461 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF during the first quarter valued at $58,000.

SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF Price Performance

Shares of JNK opened at $93.73 on Thursday. SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $89.81 and a twelve month high of $110.14. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.54.

About SPDR Bloomberg High Yield Bond ETF

SPDR Barclays High Yield Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Barclays Capital High Yield Bond ETF, seeks to provide investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital High Yield Very Liquid Index (the Index). The Index includes publicly issued United States dollar denominated, non-investment grade, fixed-rate, taxable corporate bonds that have a remaining maturity of at least one year, regardless of optionality, are rated high-yield using the middle rating of Moody’s, S&P, and Fitch, respectively, and have $600 million or more of outstanding face value.

