Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Position in The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) by 43.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $771,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PNC. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 24,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,956,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new position in The PNC Financial Services Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $541,000. CVA Family Office LLC grew its holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group by 255.1% during the fourth quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 703 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period. Finally, FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its position in The PNC Financial Services Group by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 1,850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at The PNC Financial Services Group

In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,984,281.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 1,257 shares of The PNC Financial Services Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.56, for a total value of $214,393.92. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 23,360 shares in the company, valued at $3,984,281.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert A. Niblock bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $167.07 per share, with a total value of $334,140.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,063 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,012,945.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

The PNC Financial Services Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PNC opened at $160.15 on Thursday. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a one year low of $146.39 and a one year high of $228.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $66.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.53, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 1.24. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $161.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $182.39.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $3.42 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.31. The PNC Financial Services Group had a return on equity of 11.93% and a net margin of 27.32%. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.50 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 14.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The PNC Financial Services Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 13th will be paid a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 12th. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.95%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on PNC shares. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $250.00 to $222.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday. Citigroup reduced their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $190.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com began coverage on The PNC Financial Services Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Argus cut their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $245.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on The PNC Financial Services Group from $168.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $197.63.

The PNC Financial Services Group Profile

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. The company's Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Further Reading

