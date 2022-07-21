Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 61.9% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,727 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 660 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in McKesson were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in McKesson by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,171,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,273,976,000 after purchasing an additional 269,506 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in McKesson by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,808,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,695,505,000 after purchasing an additional 68,645 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in McKesson by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 5,705,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,418,098,000 after purchasing an additional 168,279 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in McKesson by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,822,874 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,869,000 after purchasing an additional 14,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LSV Asset Management raised its stake in McKesson by 6.3% in the fourth quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,645,854 shares of the company’s stock valued at $409,110,000 after purchasing an additional 97,560 shares in the last quarter. 85.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

McKesson Stock Down 1.0 %

NYSE:MCK opened at $326.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $46.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $321.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $299.02. McKesson Co. has a twelve month low of $186.61 and a twelve month high of $339.94.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

McKesson ( NYSE:MCK Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $5.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.06 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $66.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.82 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.42% and a negative return on equity of 538.84%. The business’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $5.05 EPS. On average, analysts expect that McKesson Co. will post 23.26 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st were issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.58%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 31st. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.07%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on MCK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of McKesson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the company from $343.00 to $378.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $352.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $280.00 to $331.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $325.00 to $361.00 in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $328.69.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total transaction of $1,736,679.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 1,535 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $305.20, for a total value of $468,482.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,737 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,114,932.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Brian S. Tyler sold 5,438 shares of McKesson stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $319.36, for a total value of $1,736,679.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 78,066 shares of company stock worth $25,516,425. Corporate insiders own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

McKesson Profile

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

