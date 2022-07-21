Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Purchases 226 Shares of Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Tesla, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) by 26.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,077 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Tesla were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Tesla in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tesla by 766.7% during the 4th quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 26 shares of the electric vehicle producer’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tesla during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kathleen S. Wright Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tesla in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Tesla in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. 40.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total value of $310,349,698.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares in the company, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Tesla news, SVP Andrew D. Baglino sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $899.42, for a total value of $3,147,970.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 20,138 shares in the company, valued at $18,112,519.96. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Elon Musk sold 345,601 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $898.00, for a total transaction of $310,349,698.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 168,193,251 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,037,539,398. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 415,369 shares of company stock worth $366,718,672. Insiders own 25.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TSLA stock opened at $742.50 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $769.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.75, a PEG ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 2.11. Tesla, Inc. has a 12 month low of $620.57 and a 12 month high of $1,243.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $708.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $860.44.

Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 20th. The electric vehicle producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.51. Tesla had a net margin of 13.51% and a return on equity of 28.11%. The company had revenue of $16.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.02 EPS. Tesla’s revenue was up 41.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Tesla, Inc. will post 10.27 EPS for the current year.

TSLA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Tesla from $1,200.00 to $1,000.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $801.00 price objective on shares of Tesla in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Tesla from $1,250.00 to $1,125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Tesla from $313.00 to $375.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, BNP Paribas dropped their target price on shares of Tesla from $700.00 to $600.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tesla currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $873.05.

Tesla, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, leases, and sells electric vehicles, and energy generation and storage systems in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Automotive, and Energy Generation and Storage. The Automotive segment offers electric vehicles, as well as sells automotive regulatory credits.

