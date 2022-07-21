Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Raises Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,129 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 160 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,780,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,031,115 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $3,884,717,000 after purchasing an additional 135,716 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,750,426 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,316,576,000 after buying an additional 94,212 shares during the period. Capital International Investors grew its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 97.3% in the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,375,591 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,188,688,000 after buying an additional 1,664,485 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 3,232,806 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,138,465,000 after acquiring an additional 639,285 shares during the period. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 2,277,878 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $802,178,000 after acquiring an additional 91,409 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Sherwin-Williams from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $303.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $313.00 to $292.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $285.00 to $270.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $315.55.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sherwin-Williams

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

In other news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $249.53 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.88. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 52-week low of $214.22 and a 52-week high of $354.15. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.58 and a 200-day moving average of $263.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The company’s revenue was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 EPS for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

About Sherwin-Williams

(Get Rating)

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.