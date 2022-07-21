Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. trimmed its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 3.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 9,455 shares of the company’s stock after selling 322 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $1,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of IWN. TIAA FSB raised its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 3,825,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,171,000 after buying an additional 20,247 shares in the last quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 3.0% during the first quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 3,343,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $539,660,000 after purchasing an additional 97,669 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,414,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,818,000 after purchasing an additional 8,641 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,085,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $180,226,000 after purchasing an additional 9,864 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 892,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,145,000 after purchasing an additional 57,665 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $144.74 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $142.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $152.67. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $133.55 and a twelve month high of $178.19.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.