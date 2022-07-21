Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 31,030 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,826 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 50.1% during the 1st quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,414 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,193,000 after purchasing an additional 8,822 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $292,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. Insight Wealth Partners LLC now owns 175,500 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 12,700 shares during the period. Northwest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Northwest Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,242 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,140,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,295 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $736,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235 shares during the period. 69.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.37 on Thursday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $40.52 and its 200 day moving average is $44.08. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a twelve month low of $38.05 and a twelve month high of $53.58.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

