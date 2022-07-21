Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 215 Shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,366 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 215 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Accenture by 55.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,837 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $761,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Accenture by 49.9% during the 4th quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,139 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC raised its position in Accenture by 12.3% in the 4th quarter. Mosaic Family Wealth LLC now owns 1,557 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $645,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the period. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in Accenture by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,429 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,007,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hancock Whitney Corp boosted its position in Accenture by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp now owns 14,269 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $5,915,000 after buying an additional 506 shares during the period. 74.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Accenture

In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total value of $888,108.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Julie Spellman Sweet sold 3,278 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $888,108.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 16,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,599,849.54. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Jean-Marc Ollagnier sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.93, for a total transaction of $1,693,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 159,630 shares in the company, valued at approximately $43,248,555.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 10,278 shares of company stock worth $2,814,334. 0.07% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Accenture Trading Up 0.6 %

ACN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Cowen lowered their price objective on Accenture from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “hold” rating and a $337.00 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Accenture from $400.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 24th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.83.

ACN opened at $281.66 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $178.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $284.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $314.58. Accenture plc has a 12-month low of $261.77 and a 12-month high of $417.37.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.40 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 14th will be given a dividend of $0.97 per share. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.63%.

About Accenture

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

