Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 2,882 Shares of Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its holdings in Atmos Energy Co. (NYSE:ATO – Get Rating) by 35.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,313 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 2,882 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Atmos Energy were worth $635,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. GQG Partners LLC bought a new position in Atmos Energy during the 4th quarter worth about $375,224,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atmos Energy by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,905,648 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,456,896,000 after buying an additional 987,165 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its holdings in shares of Atmos Energy by 31.1% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 3,884,420 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $406,971,000 after buying an additional 921,239 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Atmos Energy by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 10,245,091 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,073,378,000 after buying an additional 455,162 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dearborn Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Atmos Energy in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $39,276,000. 87.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Atmos Energy stock opened at $111.70 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $111.99 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The stock has a market cap of $15.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.76, a P/E/G ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 0.48. Atmos Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $85.80 and a twelve month high of $122.96.

Atmos Energy ( NYSE:ATO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The utilities provider reported $2.37 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Atmos Energy had a return on equity of 8.80% and a net margin of 18.91%. Atmos Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.30 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Atmos Energy Co. will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.44%. Atmos Energy’s payout ratio is presently 50.56%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on ATO shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $134.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Mizuho lifted their price target on shares of Atmos Energy from $119.00 to $131.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Atmos Energy from $125.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Atmos Energy in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $133.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Atmos Energy from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, May 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Atmos Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $121.13.

Atmos Energy Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the regulated natural gas distribution, and pipeline and storage businesses in the United States. It operates through two segments, Distribution, and Pipeline and Storage. The Distribution segment is involved in the regulated natural gas distribution and related sales operations in eight states.

