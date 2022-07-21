Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Sells 745 Shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. cut its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,671 shares of the company’s stock after selling 745 shares during the period. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Clorox were worth $789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State Street Corp increased its holdings in Clorox by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,223,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,433,768,000 after purchasing an additional 327,488 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Clorox in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,724,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Clorox in the fourth quarter worth about $44,971,000. Nuance Investments LLC lifted its stake in Clorox by 250.8% in the fourth quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 351,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,350,000 after acquiring an additional 251,543 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Clorox by 41.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 606,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,766,000 after purchasing an additional 178,636 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.28% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CLX has been the subject of several research reports. Raymond James began coverage on shares of Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on Clorox from $145.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, June 21st. DA Davidson reduced their price target on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Barclays decreased their price objective on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Clorox from $145.00 to $127.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $142.07.

Insider Activity

Clorox Price Performance

In related news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Clorox news, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total value of $90,575.55. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of Clorox stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $84,378. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $147.80 on Thursday. The Clorox Company has a 52 week low of $120.50 and a 52 week high of $191.75. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28. The firm has a market cap of $18.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.05, a P/E/G ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 0.19. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $140.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.82.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.34. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. The business had revenue of $1.81 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.62 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Clorox Company will post 4.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Clorox Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 27th will be paid a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 26th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.19%. This is a positive change from Clorox’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.16. Clorox’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.75%.

Clorox Company Profile

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

