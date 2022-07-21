Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. Trims Stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. lowered its position in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 14.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,643 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,673 shares during the quarter. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $1,278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Sysco during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Sysco by 80.0% in the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares during the period. 80.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SYY shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sysco from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $98.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. StockNews.com raised shares of Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, April 8th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $94.22.

SYY stock opened at $88.23 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.39 and a 200-day moving average of $82.70. The company has a market cap of $44.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.48, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $68.05 and a 12-month high of $91.53.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $16.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.99 billion. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. Sysco’s revenue was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 101.03%.

In related news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

