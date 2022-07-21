Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Stake Boosted by Atria Investments LLC

Atria Investments LLC grew its stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Rating) by 30.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,852 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,545 shares during the quarter. Atria Investments LLC’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $5,964,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,130 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $2,570,000 after buying an additional 1,585 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC bought a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 201.3% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 8,106 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $1,475,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL lifted its position in Pioneer Natural Resources by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 4,428 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $805,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter worth approximately $7,468,000. 87.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE PXD opened at $216.81 on Thursday. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 1-year low of $137.54 and a 1-year high of $288.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The company has a market capitalization of $52.46 billion, a PE ratio of 13.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.56. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $246.52 and its 200-day simple moving average is $237.41.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas development company reported $7.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.32 by $0.42. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 21.01%. The business had revenue of $6.17 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.77 earnings per share. Pioneer Natural Resources’s revenue for the quarter was up 152.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 33.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 31st were given a dividend of $7.38 per share. This represents a $29.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 13.62%. This is an increase from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 27th. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.37%.

In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Pioneer Natural Resources news, EVP Mark Stephen Berg sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $286.90, for a total transaction of $717,250.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 47,046 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,497,497.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jerome D. Hall, Jr. sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.19, for a total transaction of $524,380.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 53,006 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,897,643.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,835 shares of company stock valued at $2,439,657 over the last three months. 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PXD. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $289.00 to $283.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Mizuho cut their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $342.00 to $334.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James upped their target price on Pioneer Natural Resources from $285.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial cut their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $281.00 to $247.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $272.00 to $294.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pioneer Natural Resources currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $286.35.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Get Rating)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had proved undeveloped reserves and proved developed non-producing reserves of 130 million barrels of oil, 92 million barrels of NGLs, and 462 billion cubic feet of gas; and owned interests in 11 gas processing plants.

