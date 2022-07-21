Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU) Shares Sold by Regentatlantic Capital LLC

Regentatlantic Capital LLC lessened its stake in Prudential Financial, Inc. (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) by 11.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 14,336 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,821 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Prudential Financial were worth $1,694,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PRU. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Prudential Financial in the 4th quarter valued at $283,466,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 158.7% during the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 339,888 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,790,000 after purchasing an additional 208,513 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Prudential Financial by 46.6% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 640,611 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,340,000 after purchasing an additional 203,549 shares in the last quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH boosted its stake in shares of Prudential Financial by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. Fort Washington Investment Advisors Inc. OH now owns 465,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $50,370,000 after purchasing an additional 183,747 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in Prudential Financial by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,499,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,002,438,000 after buying an additional 164,539 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.77% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on PRU. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $116.00 to $99.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $103.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Prudential Financial from $120.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Prudential Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their price target on shares of Prudential Financial from $107.00 to $100.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.58.

Shares of NYSE:PRU opened at $95.82 on Thursday. Prudential Financial, Inc. has a 12 month low of $89.73 and a 12 month high of $124.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $35.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.06 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $98.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $108.36.

Prudential Financial (NYSE:PRU – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The financial services provider reported $3.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.67 by $0.50. The business had revenue of $13.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.93 billion. Prudential Financial had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 8.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $4.11 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Prudential Financial, Inc. will post 11.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 24th were issued a $1.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 23rd. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. Prudential Financial’s payout ratio is 38.93%.

Prudential Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance, investment management, and other financial products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through eight segments: PGIM, Retirement, Group Insurance, Individual Annuities, Individual Life, Assurance IQ, International Businesses, and Closed Block.

