Regentatlantic Capital LLC Boosts Stock Position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,146 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 2,529 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,483,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 13.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 66,129,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,203,064,000 after acquiring an additional 7,976,631 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 42,146,100 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,316,055,000 after purchasing an additional 1,925,735 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 24,173,264 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,901,952,000 after purchasing an additional 610,141 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 11,819,770 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $871,773,000 after buying an additional 1,889,694 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 47.5% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,607,466 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $834,596,000 after buying an additional 3,417,965 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Price Performance

EFA stock opened at $62.91 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.52. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a twelve month low of $59.54 and a twelve month high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Featured Stories

