Regentatlantic Capital LLC Buys 283 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) by 8.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 3,615 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 283 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $10,097,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Maryland Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Comprehensive Financial Consultants Institutional Inc. bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Schubert & Co bought a new stake in Alphabet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Institutional investors own 31.20% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have issued reports on GOOG. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Alphabet from $158.75 to $145.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. MKM Partners decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Raymond James decreased their target price on Alphabet from $181.50 to $159.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group set a $143.00 target price on Alphabet in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Alphabet from $165.00 to $155.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. Thirty-three investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.71.

Alphabet Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of GOOG stock opened at $114.70 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $155.57 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $140.60. The company has a market cap of $1.51 trillion, a PE ratio of 20.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 1.10. Alphabet Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $102.21 and a fifty-two week high of $152.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.85 and a current ratio of 2.87.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The information services provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by ($0.05). Alphabet had a net margin of 27.57% and a return on equity of 30.18%. The firm had revenue of $56.02 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,732,301. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 75 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,337.13, for a total transaction of $175,284.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $544,551.29. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,335.30, for a total value of $98,082.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,732,301. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 5,739 shares of company stock worth $12,616,323. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Profile

(Get Rating)

Alphabet Inc provides various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment offers products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

