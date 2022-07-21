Regentatlantic Capital LLC Grows Stock Position in Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the quarter. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,779,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mechanics Bank Trust Department increased its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Mechanics Bank Trust Department now owns 5,538 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,160,000 after purchasing an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. MainStreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,130 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 226 shares during the period. Conning Inc. increased its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 211,159 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $44,188,000 after acquiring an additional 2,408 shares during the period. Thomas Story & Son LLC lifted its position in Illinois Tool Works by 11.9% during the 1st quarter. Thomas Story & Son LLC now owns 27,831 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,828,000 after acquiring an additional 2,950 shares during the period. Finally, Security National Bank of SO Dak grew its stake in Illinois Tool Works by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Security National Bank of SO Dak now owns 8,274 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. 79.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

NYSE ITW opened at $188.32 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.13, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.76 and a 200 day moving average of $208.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a twelve month low of $173.52 and a twelve month high of $249.81.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The industrial products company reported $2.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.04. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 72.57% and a net margin of 18.08%. The business had revenue of $3.94 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.76 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $1.22 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.59%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 57.34%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In other Illinois Tool Works news, EVP Lei Zhang Schlitz sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.34, for a total transaction of $205,340.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 7,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,602,268.02. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.78% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently commented on ITW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Illinois Tool Works from $255.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $185.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $235.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $180.00 to $167.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Illinois Tool Works from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $243.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Illinois Tool Works currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $205.42.

Illinois Tool Works Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works Inc manufactures and sells industrial products and equipment worldwide. It operates through seven segments: Automotive OEM; Food Equipment; Test & Measurement and Electronics; Welding; Polymers & Fluids; Construction Products; and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment offers plastic and metal components, fasteners, and assemblies for automobiles, light trucks, and other industrial uses.

See Also

