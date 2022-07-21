Regentatlantic Capital LLC Has $1.40 Million Stock Holdings in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Regentatlantic Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,612 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Regentatlantic Capital LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $1,401,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 228.3% in the 1st quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 3,295 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 45.6% during the first quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $209,000 after acquiring an additional 262 shares during the period. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. boosted its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 105.0% in the 1st quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 164 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 12.0% in the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. now owns 50,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $12,484,000 after purchasing an additional 5,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Gladius Capital Management LP increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 11.3% during the 1st quarter. Gladius Capital Management LP now owns 2,929 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $732,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 77.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have weighed in on SHW shares. Mizuho decreased their price objective on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $310.00 to $294.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $330.00 to $315.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Northcoast Research raised Sherwin-Williams from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $315.55.

Sherwin-Williams Price Performance

Shares of SHW opened at $249.53 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a market cap of $64.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.06. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $248.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $263.96. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 1 year low of $214.22 and a 1 year high of $354.15.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.54 by $0.07. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 80.22%. The firm had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.92 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 9.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Sherwin-Williams Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a $0.60 dividend. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.96%. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.99%.

Insider Transactions at Sherwin-Williams

In related news, insider Justin T. Binns sold 1,542 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.99, for a total value of $400,904.58. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,877 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,787,951.23. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.48% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

